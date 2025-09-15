Madhya Pradesh Police Recruitment 2025: Application Begins For 7500 Posts, Here's Direct Link

Madhya Pradesh Police Recruitment 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (MPESB) has invited applications for recruitment in the state police department. The online application process began today, September 15, for 7,500 constables and other posts. Candidates interested in this government job can apply by visiting the official website esb.mp.gov.in.

The registration window will remain open till September 29, 2025, while corrections in the application form can be made till October 4, 2025.

Steps To Apply For MP Police Bharti 2025

Visit the official website, esb.mp.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link for MP Police Constable Recruitment 2025

Register yourself by providing the required details such as name, mobile number, and email ID

Log in using the registration ID and password generated

Fill out the online application form carefully with personal, educational, and other required details

Upload scanned copies of the necessary documents, including a photograph and a signature, in the prescribed format

Pay the application fee online through debit card, credit card, net banking, or UPI

Recheck all the details entered in the application form

Submit the application and take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

Direct Link to Apply

Candidates can submit their forms for the MP Police Constable Recruitment 2025 through the direct link available on the official website.

Eligibility Criteria

For Scheduled Tribe candidates, the minimum qualification is a Class 8 pass. For candidates from the unreserved, Scheduled Caste, and Other Backwards Classes categories, the minimum qualification is Class 10 pass.

Application Fee

The application fee has been fixed at Rs 500 per paper for general category candidates and Rs 250 per paper for SC, ST, and OBC candidates.

Exam Schedule

The recruitment examination will be held on October 10, 2025, in two shifts. The first shift will run from 9.30 am to 11.30 am, and the second shift will be conducted between 2.30 pm and 4.30 pm.

