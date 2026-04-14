Madhya Pradesh 10th, 12th Result 2026: How And When To Apply For Second Board Exam

MP Board Result 2026: The Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh, is all prepared to declare the MPBSE 10th and 12th results 2026 on April 15, the board has confirmed. As per the recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the Madhya Pradesh board will conduct the second board exams in May 2026 for high school and higher secondary candidates to improve their performance.

As soon as the results are declared for the first main exam, MPBSE candidates can apply for the second board exam online. Based on their performance in the main examination, students can visit the official portal, select their subjects, enter their roll number, and pay the required fee to appear for the second examination.

According to the official notice, the registration window for the second board exam will open on the day of the declaration of the first board exam result. High school and higher secondary candidates will be given a period of seven days to fill out the second board exam application form.

It is important to note that candidates must select the subjects in which they have failed in the first examination. However, the selection of passed subjects is optional. Candidates can appear in the subjects they have passed to improve their scores.

For the year 2026, the board will conduct the second board exam for Class 10 students from May 7 to 19. For higher secondary (Class 12) candidates, the MPBSE second examination will be held from May 7 to 25. The Madhya Pradesh board has released the second board exam schedule on March 11, 2026. According to the official timetable, the exam timings will be from 9 am to 12 pm, for all subjects. However, students must report to the examination centre at 8 am.