Ministry of External Affairs Internship 2026: Apply By September 27, Check Dates For October Intake

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has invited applications for its Internship Programme 2026 for the October intake. Interested candidates can apply for the programme by September 27, 2026. The internship initiative aims to provide interns with meaningful exposure to the work of the Ministry while promoting greater diversity and inclusivity among selected candidates.

The programme focuses on increasing diversity in terms of qualifications, domicile and socio-economic backgrounds. The Ministry also aims to ensure better gender inclusivity across its cohort of interns.

Selected interns will receive an honorarium of Rs 10,000 per month to help meet basic expenses during the internship. In addition, the Ministry will provide one-time to-and-fro air travel expenses, subject to a ceiling based on the prevailing economy-class airfare between Delhi and the state capital of the candidate's domicile state or the location of their college or university.

MEA Internship 2026: Check Important Dates

September 27, 2026: Last date to submit applications

Last date to submit applications October 7, 2026: Shortlisted candidates and interview calls announced

Shortlisted candidates and interview calls announced October 17, 2026: Interviews through DVC

Interviews through DVC October 23, 2026: Selected candidates announced

Candidates are advised to check the official MEA notification and application requirements carefully before submitting their forms.

MEA Internship 2026: Eligibility Criteria

The MEA Internship Programme is open to Indian citizens who have completed a graduate degree from a recognised university at the time of applying. Students currently in the final year of graduation can also apply if an internship is a mandatory part of their final-year curriculum.

Applicants must also meet the age requirement. The age of candidates should not exceed 25 years as on December 31 of the year in which the internship is being undertaken. Candidates should check the eligibility conditions carefully before submitting their applications.