UNDP Internship 2026: Applications Open For Digital, AI And Innovation Role

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has invited applications for its Digital, AI and Innovation Internship: Global Call for 2026. The internship is a home-based opportunity and will be offered on a full-time basis.

The internship will be for three months. The start date will depend on the requirements of the programme. Applications are being accepted on a rolling basis, with the deadline set for September 30, 2026.

UNDP Internship 2026: What Will Interns Do?

Selected interns may get an opportunity to work in areas related to digital technology, artificial intelligence, data and innovation. Depending on their assigned work, interns may:

Conduct research on digital and AI topics

Support data analysis and visualisation

Assist with digital and AI projects

Prepare learning and training material

Support work related to data policy

Help with communication and knowledge-related work

The exact responsibilities will depend on the team and area of work.

Who Can Apply?

The internship is aimed at students and recent graduates who meet UNDP's internship requirements. Candidates with an academic or professional interest in areas such as AI, digital technology, data, innovation, research and communications can apply. Applicants are required to have fluency in English.

Is The Internship Paid?

Eligible UNDP interns receive a monthly stipend in line with the organisation's internship policy. The stipend amount can vary, so candidates should check the official vacancy details for the applicable terms.

How To Apply?

Interested candidates need to apply through the official UNDP recruitment process. The vacancy also mentions a separate Airtable form that applicants are required to complete.

The internship is listed as Job Identification 33001 with the location marked as Home Based.

Students and graduates should check the official UNDP vacancy carefully before submitting their applications and should not pay any person or agency claiming to provide selection or application assistance.