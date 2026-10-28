Ministry Of Electronics And IT Offers Two-Month Internship With Rs 20,000 Stipend

NIC Winter Internship 2026: The National Informatics Centre (NIC), under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), has issued a notification for its two-month Winter Internship Programme 2026. The programme offers students an opportunity to develop technical skills and gain practical experience while working with a government organisation.

Selected candidates will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 10,000, amounting to Rs 20,000 for the two-month internship.

The registration window will open on November 2. Eligible candidates will be able to submit their applications through the official internship portal, dii.nic.in, once registration begins. The internship will run from December 1, 2026, to January 31, 2027, and will be conducted offline at the NIC headquarters in New Delhi.

What Will Interns Learn?

During the internship, selected candidates will gain exposure to emerging technology fields, including blockchain, cybersecurity, cloud computing, microservices, DevOps, data analytics, and mobile computing.

According to the official notification, the programme will offer 50 seats. The internship may be extended by one month, subject to the applicable conditions. If extended, interns will receive an additional stipend of Rs 10,000.

Who Can Apply For The NIC Winter Internship 2026?

The internship is open to eligible students pursuing specified technical and computer science-related courses. Applicants must have secured at least 60 per cent marks in their most recently completed degree or qualifying examination and must be currently enrolled in the relevant course.

Digital India Internship – Winter 2026: Check Guidelines

The programme offers opportunities in fields such as blockchain technology, cloud computing, data analytics, chatbots, cybersecurity, networking, Java programming, open application programming interfaces (APIs), geographic information system (GIS) technology, and Python programming.

The eligible courses and academic years are as follows:

BE/BTech: Third year

BE/BTech (Lateral Entry): Third year

ME/MTech, MSc Computer Science or MSc Information Technology: First year

Master of Computer Applications (MCA): Second year

Dual-degree ME/MTech programmes: Fourth year

DoEACC 'B' Level: Diploma, graduation or DoEACC 'A' Level, as specified in the eligibility conditions

Candidates should refer to the official notification for detailed course-wise eligibility requirements before applying.

Interns Will Receive A Certificate

Students who successfully complete the internship will receive a certificate upon completion of the programme.

The internship does not constitute employment with the National Informatics Centre. Candidates should read the official notification for the complete terms and conditions, eligibility requirements, selection criteria, and application instructions before registering.