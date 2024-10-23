Ministry Of Education Extends Registrations For Fifth Yuva Sangam

The Ministry of Education has extended the registration process for fifth phase of Yuva Sangam. Interested and eligible candidates who wish to register for the annual cultural and education exchange programme can register on the official website till October 25, 2024. The previous date of registration for the programme was October 21, 2024.



"The extension in deadline has been necessitated by the surge in response in the last few days and to facilitate registration for intending participant," a senior official from the Ministry of Education said.

The Yuva Sangam is aimed at facilitating engagement and collaboration among youth in the age group of 18 to 30 years across India. The programme now in its fifth phase has facilitated cross-cultural learnings and interaction for 4,795 youth across the country through 114 tours.



The sustained and structured cultural connect between people from different region was introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Rashtriya Ekta Divas held on October 31, 2015 to commemorate Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary. The Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat (EBSB) programme was launched on October 31, 201 to solidify this idea.



What does the programme include?

The exchange programme supported by several other central ministries and departments takes the participants on an immersive tour to states to experience local history, culture, traditions and gain a deep understanding of the country's diversity.



The programme can be attended by young professionals (employed or self-employed) and students, including NSS and NYKS volunteers, as well as off-campus youth who are enrolled for online courses, in skilling institutions etc. The applicants will be given life-changing experience through multi-dimensional exposure in five broad areas – the 5 Ps viz; Paryatan (Tourism), Parampara (Traditions), Pragati (Development), Paraspar Sampark (People-to-people connect) and Prodyogiki (Technology).

