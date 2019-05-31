Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Result Soon

MHT CET result for the first online exam will be released soon

MHT CET 2019: State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra is expected to release MHT CET 2019 result soon. As per the official notification, MHT CET 2019 results shall be released on or before June 3, 2019. However, speculations are high that MHT CET result will be released today. MHT CET is conducted for admission to professional courses offered at institutes in Maharashtra.

This year, for the first time, MHT CET was conducted in computer-based mode. The examination was conducted from May 2 to May 13. After the exam was over, CET Cell provided the facility to submit objection on answer keys from May 15 to May 18.

As per an official communication total 283 objections were raised on 109 question ids. After going through the objections, a final answer key will be prepared and the result will be based on the final answer key.

An official notice says, "The objections received will be analyzed by the team of Experts, Moderators and Chief Moderators and the as per the report of the Experts, Moderators, Chief Moderators Final Answer Key will be shared along with corrections in Question Paper and result will be declared in the format of Percentile."

Since candidates appearing for the exam in different shifts were given different sets of question, and the difficulty level of different sets may have been different, to overcome this situation, marks of students will be normalized. After normalization, scores would be converted to percentile score as per the formula given below:

MHT CET 2019: formula to normalize raw scores

"The Percentile Score indicates the percentage of candidates that have scored BELOW that particular score in examination. Therefore the topper (highest scorer) of exam will get the Percentile of 100. The marks obtained in between the highest and lowest scores are also converted to appropriate Percentiles. Lower most candidate will get Percentile of 0."

