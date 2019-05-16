MHT CET Answer Key 2019 Released; Direct Link Here

MHT CET answer key 2019 available on mhtcet2019.mahaonline.gov.in, mahacet.org

MHT CET answer key 2019: State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the answer key for MHT CET 2019 exam. Along with the MHT CET answer key, the Cell has also released candidate's response sheet and question paper. MHT CET answer key, candidate's response sheet and question paper are available in the candidate's login on the official MHT CET website. Students who appeared for the entrance test can login to their profile and download the answer key and submit their objection if any. The details can be found on the official websites of MHT CET 2019-- mhtcet2019.mahaonline.gov.in and www.mahacet.org.

The last date to submit objection on the MHT CET 2019 answer key is May 18.

MHT CET answer key 2019: Direct link Here

MHT CET answer key 2019 has been released on this direct link:

MHT CET Answer Key 2019 Direct Link

MHT CET 2019 was conducted in online (Computer Based Test) format for the first time in the state of Maharashtra from May 2, 2019 to May 13, 2019 in 10 days and 19 shifts.

MHT CET result 2019

The Competent Authority will conduct the examination, evaluate the answer sheets and declare the result.

The result will be declared on websites mhtcet2019.mahaonline.gov.in as per the schedule.

Accordingly, State CET Cell will be making the a) Question Paper b) Candidate's Responses and c) Answer Key available in the Candidate's own Log-in from May 15, 2019.

CET CELL has made the User Manual with the necessary Screen shots are made available on mhtcet2019.mahaonline.gov.in and www.mahacet.org.

The Candidates can raise their objections by paying prescribed fee of Rs. 1,000/- + necessary service charges as applicable per objection raised from May 15, 2019 to May 18, 2019 (11.59 pm).

The objection processing fees once paid cannot be refunded.

Candidate are advised to read User Manual for raising objections.

