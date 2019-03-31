More Than 4 Lakh Applications For Maharashtra MHT CET. Registration Closes Today

MHT CET 2019 Registration Last Date

Online registration for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test or the MHT CET 2019 will end today. The exam will be held for admission to first year of full time degree courses of Technical Courses (Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Pharm. D.,), Agriculture Courses and Fisheries Science/ Dairy Technology courses under MAFSU for the academic year 2019-2020. State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will conduct the exam from May 2 to May 13. So far, 4,15,830 candidates have already registered for the exam.

"There will be no negative marking, however difficulty level will be at par with the JEE (Main) for Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and difficulty level for Biology will be at par with NEET. The questions will be mainly application based," reads the exam notice. "Approximately 20% weightage will be given to Std. XI curriculum and 80% weightage will be given to Std. XII curriculum while setting the question paper," it adds.

The State Common Entrance Test Cell would be conducting 16 entrance tests for admission to various programmes offered at institutes in Maharashtra. Except for the CET for B.P.Ed. and M.P.Ed. programmes and practical component for Bachelor in Fine Arts entrance exam, all other exams will be conducted in online mode. Maharashtra CET Complete Schedule

On the other hand MAH MBA CET results have been declared today. 15 students have a percentile score of 99.99.

