Maharashtra MAH MBA CET 2019 Result Out

MAH MBA CET 2019 Result Declared: Know How To Check

Maharashtra MBA Common Entrance Test or the MAH MBA CET result 2019 has been announced. The State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the MAH MBA CET result for the entrance test which was held on March 9 and 10 for admission to first year of two-year full time Post Graduate Degree course in Management (MBA/ MMS) in the Government, Govt. Aided, University Managed, University Departments and Unaided Institutes in the Maharashtra State. The exam was held in online mode in multiple sessions. The exam conducting body has used standardized equi-percentile method, for equating scores across sessions.

While 15 students have scored 99.99 percentile, 7 students have 99.98 percentile score.

The result for the MCA CET will be released on April 15.

The common entrance test for Post Graduate Technical Courses in Architecture (M. Arch) or the MAH M.Arch CET will be held on May 18. The result will be declared on May 30.

Online registration for MHT CET 2019, exam for admission to engineering, agriculture and fishery courses, will end today.

