Maharashtra State Entrance Test Cell Releases Exam Tentative Schedule For Next Academic Year

MAH CET 2019 exam will be conducted between May 2 to May 13, 2019

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the tentative exam schedule for the Common Entrance Tests (CETs) to be conducted in the academic year 2019-20. The Cell would be conducting 16 entrance tests for admission to various programmes offered at institutes in Maharashtra. Except for the CET for B.P.Ed. and M.P.Ed. programmes and practical component for Bachelor in Fine Arts entrance exam, all other exams will be conducted in online mode.

The CET Cell will begin conducting entrance exams in March 2019 and be done by July/August 2019. The tentative exam date for various CETs is given below:

MAH-MBA/MMS CET for Master in Business Administration and Master in Management Studies - March 9, 10, 2019

MAH MCA CET for Master in Computer Application - March 23, 2019

MAH LLB (5 years) CET for Bachelor of Legislative Law - April 21, 2019

MHT CET for Bachelor in Engineering or Technology/ Bachelor in Pharmacy - May 2-13, 2019

MAH AAC CET for Bachelor of Fine Arts - Practical exam on May 19 and CET on May 20, 2019

MAH-M.Arch. CET for Master of Architecture - May 18, 2019

MAH-M. HMCT CET for Master of Hotel Management and Catering Technology - May 18, 2019

MAH- B.HMCT CET for Bachelor of Hotel Management and Catering Technology - May 20, 2019

MAH B.P.Ed. CET for Bachelor of Physical Education - CET on May 21 and Field test from May 22 to May 23, 2019

B.Ed./M.Ed. CET for B.Ed./M.Ed. Integrated 3 year's course - May 22, 2019

MAH M.P.Ed. CET for Master of Physical Education - CET on May 24 and Field test from May 25 to May 26, 2019

MAH BA/B.Sc. B.Ed. CET for B.A./B.Sc.-B.Ed. Integrated 4 year's course - May 27, 2019

MAH M.Ed. CET for Master of Education - May 31, 2019

MAH LLB (3 years) CET for Bachelor of Legislative Law - May 11, 2019

MAH B.Ed. & B.Ed. ELCT CET for Bachelor of Education (general and Special) - May 8, 9, 2019

PGP/PGO/PGASLP/MSc (P&O) CET for Master of Physiotherapy/Occupational Therapy/ Audio Speech language Pathology/ Prosthetics & Orthotics - July/August 2019

