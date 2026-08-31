Maharashtra CET 2026 Round 4: 23,107 Vacant Seats Released, Check Details

MHT CET 2026 Round 4 Vacant Seat Matrix: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has released the vacant seat matrix for CAP Round 4. Candidates seeking admission to first-year engineering and technology programmes can check the availability of seats across participating institutes. The matrix contains college-wise, course-wise, branch-wise and category-wise vacancy details. A total of 23,107 vacant seats are available for the fourth round. Candidates participating in the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) can use the list to assess available options before submitting their preferences for B.E./B.Tech admissions for the 2026-27 academic year.

Click here: MHT CET Round 4 Seat Matrix

How To Download MHT CET Round 4 Seat Matrix?

Candidates can follow these steps to access the vacancy list:

Visit the official Maharashtra CET Cell website at fe2026.mahacet.org.

Open the CAP 2026-27 section.

Select the B.E./B.Tech admission portal.

Find the link for the CAP Round 4 vacant seat matrix.

Open the seat matrix to view available vacancies.

Check seats according to college, course, branch and category.

Download or save the details for reference while filling the option form.

MHT CET CAP Round 4 Important Dates

Candidates should keep track of the following schedule:

Vacant seat matrix displayed: August 29, 2026

August 29, 2026 Option form submission and confirmation: August 30 to September 1, 2026

August 30 to September 1, 2026 Provisional seat allotment: September 3, 2026

September 3, 2026 Seat acceptance: September 4 to 7, 2026

September 4 to 7, 2026 Reporting to allotted institute: September 4 to 7, 2026

September 4 to 7, 2026 Institute-level option form: August 3 to September 7, 2026

August 3 to September 7, 2026 Transfer of institute-wise candidate list: September 8, 2026

September 8, 2026 Institute-level admission against vacant seats: September 8 to 15, 2026

September 8 to 15, 2026 Final cut-off date for admissions: September 15, 2026

Also check: MHT CET CAP Round 4 Official Schedule

Candidates should carefully review the vacant seats before submitting their preferences and complete each admission activity within the prescribed deadline.