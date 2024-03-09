MHT CET 2024 Registration Date Extended With Late Fee

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has extended the date for online form filling activity in the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2024. The date for paying the online application fee have been extended till March 15, 2024. The extension is made with additional late fee of Rs 500 for all categories. The deadline for payment of examination fee through online mode has been scheduled to March 16, 2024.

Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website for further details.

MHT-CET-2024 entrance examination is conducted for admission to professional courses in Engineering/ Technology, Pharmacy, Planning and Agricultural education through State Common Entrance Test Cell, Mumbai.

The extension for payment of fees has been done for the academic year 2024-25. The exam will be held at various examination centers within and outside Maharashtra State.

MHT CET exam for Pharmacy will be held from April 16 to 23, while that for engineering will take place from April 25 to 30.

MHT CET is a state-level entrance test conducted for admission to engineering and pharmacy programmes at various colleges throughout the state. The exam is conducted every year by the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell. The syllabus for the entrance exam includes Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics/Biology of class 11 and 12. Students opting for BTech courses need to attempt Mathematics while those opting for BPharma have to appear in Biology.