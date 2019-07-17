MHT CET Counselling 2019: Dates For Seat Acceptance After 1st Round Extended

MHT CET Counselling 2019: Dates for seat acceptance, admission after 1st round has been extended

MHT CET 2019: State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra Government, has extended the ARC activity for seat acceptance for CAP round I for MHT CET qualified candidates. As per the schedule released earlier, the State CET Cell was going to release seat matrix for the second round of counselling on July 16, 2019 and was due to begin the counselling process from July 17.

However, the Cell has provided an extension for reporting at the Admission Reporting Centre (ARC) and at the allotted institute to complete admission formalities.

The following category of students have to report to the ARC:

I. Candidates who have been allotted the seat as per their first preference in Round I (auto freezed) must report to ARC. Such candidates shall not be eligible for participation in subsequent Rounds.

II. Candidates who have allotted other than first preference and self freezed their allotment in Round I through their login must report to ARC. Such candidates shall not be eligible for participation in subsequent Rounds.

III. Candidates who have allotted other than first preference and want betterment in the subsequent rounds must claim the allotted seat by reporting to ARC for betterment.

The last date to report to ARC has been extended till July 18 and the last date to report to the allotted institute has been extended till July 19, 2019.

The seat-matrix for CAP round II will be released on or after July 19, 2019.

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.