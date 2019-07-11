MHT CET Counselling 2019: Seat Allotment Result For 1st Round Released

MHT CET counselling: Seat allotment result for first round released

MHT CET 2019: State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the CAP Round I seat allotment result for MHT CET 2019 qualified candidates. Candidates, who have been allotted a seat in the first round, have to report to the Admission Reporting Centre (ARC) between July 11 and July 14. Candidate who decide to freeze their allotment, have to report to the allotted Institute and confirmation admission by submitting required documents and payment of fee. The last date to report to the allotted institute is July 15, 2019.

MHT CET 2019 Allotment Status: How To Check?

Step one: Go to official website for MHT CET 2019.

Step two: Click on the link provided to check provisional allotment status in CAP round I.

Step three: Enter your application id and password.

Step four: Submit and check your allotment status.

After checking their allotment status, candidates must report to the ARC for the following options:

Candidates who have been allotted the seat as per their first preference in Round I (auto-freezed) must report to ARC. Such candidates will not be eligible for participation in subsequent Rounds.

Candidates who have been allotted other than their first preference and have self-freezed their allotment in Round I through their login must report to ARC. Such candidates will not be eligible for participation in subsequent Rounds.

Candidates who have allotted other than first preference and want betterment in the subsequent rounds must claim the allotted seat by reporting to ARC for betterment.

