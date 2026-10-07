Meet Mahesh Kakde, IISc Professor Who Won Ramanujan Prize 2026

Professor Mahesh Kakde of the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, has been awarded the Ramanujan Prize 2026 for his contributions to algebraic number theory. The award recognises his research in an important area of modern mathematics.

The prize is awarded by the International Centre for Theoretical Physics (ICTP) in association with the International Mathematical Union (IMU). It recognises outstanding mathematicians from developing countries.

Who Is Mahesh Kakde?

Mahesh Kakde is a professor in the Department of Mathematics at IISc Bengaluru. His research focuses on algebraic number theory, a branch of mathematics that uses algebra to study the properties of numbers and mathematical structures.

Kakde completed his Bachelor of Mathematics from the Indian Statistical Institute in Bengaluru. He later pursued his master's degree and PhD in pure mathematics at the University of Cambridge.

After completing his PhD in 2008, he worked at institutions including Princeton University, University College London and King's College London. He joined IISc as a professor in 2019.

What Is The Ramanujan Prize?

The Ramanujan Prize is given every year to a mathematician from a developing country who is under 45 years of age and has made outstanding contributions to the mathematical sciences. The award carries a cash prize of US$10,000.

Mahesh Kakde's Other Achievements

The Ramanujan Prize is another major recognition in Kakde's academic career. He received the Infosys Prize in Mathematical Sciences in 2022 and has also received international recognition for his research. His latest achievement highlights the work being carried out in advanced mathematics research in India and at IISc.