IISc Bengaluru Leads India In THE 2027 Rankings; Jamia, LPU Also Feature

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, has secured the 254th position globally in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2027. It is the highest-ranked Indian institution in the latest global rankings.

Several other Indian universities have also featured in the 2027 rankings. These include Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences, Jamia Millia Islamia, Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) and Lovely Professional University (LPU).

Indian Universities In THE Rankings 2027

Here is how the Indian institutions featured in the latest rankings:

Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru: 254th globally

254th globally Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences: 326-350 band

326-350 band Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences: 451-500 band

451-500 band Jamia Millia Islamia: 510-550 band

510-550 band Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT): 510-550 band

510-550 band Lovely Professional University (LPU): 510-550 band

How Does THE Rank Universities?

The Times Higher Education World University Rankings assess research-focused universities on several areas, including teaching, research environment, research quality, industry links and international outlook.