Meet IISc Professor Ambarish Ghosh Developing Nanorobots For Cancer Treatment

Ambarish Ghosh, a professor at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, is developing microscopic robots that could potentially transform cancer treatment. These tiny, magnetically controlled machines are designed to navigate complex biological environments, detect diseased cells, and deliver medicines directly to targeted tissues. The technology could help make cancer treatment more precise by reducing damage to healthy cells and minimising the side effects of therapy. Ghosh is also the co-founder of Theranautilus Pvt Ltd, a company working on nanorobotics and its medical applications.

Educational Background

Ghosh completed his Master of Science (MS) in Physics at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur, where he studied from 1992 to 1997. He subsequently pursued a PhD in Physics at Brown University in the United States from 1997 to 2004. He also completed a postdoctoral fellowship at Harvard University.

Research On Microscopic Robots

Ghosh's research focuses on developing microscopic machines that can be controlled using magnetic fields. He began working on magnetically controlled swimming robots and designed spiral-shaped nanostructures capable of moving in response to rotating magnetic fields.

His work demonstrated how these tiny machines could be steered through fluids, opening up possibilities for targeted drug delivery and biological sensing. These developments could eventually enable microscopic robots to transport medicines to specific locations inside the human body.

He has also developed techniques to investigate the mechanical properties of living cells and advanced research into nanorobots capable of operating in complex biological environments.

In 2026, his team demonstrated mobile quantum sensors guided by magnetic microbots, further expanding the potential applications of this technology.

Awards And Achievements

Ghosh received the prestigious Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize in 2018 and became a professor at IISc's Centre for Nano Science and Engineering (CeNSE).

He was also elected a Fellow of the Indian National Academy of Engineering.

In 2025, Ghosh received the Tata Transformation Prize in the Healthcare category for his pioneering work on magnetic nanorobot technologies. His research aims to develop robots that can be guided through the human body to deliver cancer therapies directly to tumours while sparing healthy tissues. He has also worked on real-time imaging tools to steer these devices, advancing the prospects of targeted and minimally invasive cancer treatment.

Additionally, Professor Ambarish Ghosh and his team from IISc's Centre for Nano Science and Engineering received a National Award from the Technology Development Board (TDB), Department of Science and Technology (DST).