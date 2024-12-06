Medical Seats In The Country Doubled Since 2014, Centre Shares Details

There has been a significant increase in the number of medical colleges and seats in the country since 2014. As per the information shared by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in Rajya Sabha, the country has seen an increase of 102 per cent in the number of medical colleges and 130 per cent increase in the number of MBBS seats. In 2014, there were around 387 medical colleges, while in 2024 there are around 780. The number of MBBS seats before 2014 were 51,348, while now it is 1,18,137.

Some states and UTs such as Andaman & Nicobar Island, Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Telangana had no medical colleges in the academic year 2013-14. These states have got their first medical college, except Telangana where 65 colleges have been opened till now.

The number of medical colleges in Karnataka increased from 46 in 2014 to 73 in 2024. The count of medical colleges in Karnataka grew from 44 to 80, and in Uttar Pradesh it went from 30 to 86.

The total number of MBBS seats also grew from 3,749 seats to 12,425 seats in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra saw a growth from 5,590 to 11,845 seats, and Tamil Nadu added 5,835 seats, reaching 12,050 seats while Telangana, which had zero medical colleges and MBBS seats earlier, now has 9,040 MBBS seats.

Rajasthan witnessed an increase from 10 colleges with 1,750 seats in 2013-14 to 43 colleges with 6,475 seats in 2024-25. Madhya Pradesh expanded from 12 colleges and 1,700 seats to 31 colleges and 5,200 seats. Chhattisgarh grew from five colleges and 600 seats to 16 colleges and 2,455 seats. Delhi increased from 7 to 10 colleges and from 900 to 1,497 seats.

The number of medical colleges in Goa and Chandigarh remained the same, however, these states saw a slight increase in the number of seats.