Medical Seats In The Country Doubled In The Last 10 Years

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has shared information highlighting the increase in the number of medical seats in the country. Sharing data on X, the minister noted that the total number of MBBS seats in the country has increased to 1,08,940 and postgraduate seats to 70,674.

As per the minister, the number of MBBS seats was only 51,348 in 2014. As many as 57,592 new MBBS seats have been added in the past 10 years between 2014 and 2024.

For the postgraduate medical seats, the minister said, as many as 39,489 seats have been introduced in the past decade from 2014 to 2024. There were only 31,185 postgraduate seats in the country in 2014.

The Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar had shared information in a written reply to Rajya Sabha last month that under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS), 157 government medical colleges have been approved in three phases, of which 108 are already functional.

Pawar claimed that the government has increased the number of medical colleges and subsequently increased MBBS seats. As per the data made available by the government, she added there is an increase of 82 per cent in medical colleges from 387 in 2014 to 706 in 2023.

It was in the last month that Pawar claimed the MBBS seats had increased to 1,08,848 from 50,000 in 2014.