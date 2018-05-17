MBSE HSSLC Result 2018: Mizoram Board Result For Class 12 Declared @ Mbse.edu.in

How to check MBSE HSSLC Result 2018?
Step one: Go to official website: www.mbse.edu.in
Step two: Click on the result tab.
Step three: you will be redirected to India Results page for MBSE result. Click on the HSSLC result link.
Step four: Enter your exam roll number and registration number.
Step five: Submit and view your result.
The board had released the result for HSLC or class 10 students on May 3, 2018.
CommentsWhile, most state boards have either announced the result or are in the process of releasing the results, there is no word on result declaration form CBSE. The board has, however, maintained that the result will be announced as per the schedule followed by the board in the previous years. CISCE, which is another national education board, released the ICSE Result and ISC Result on May 14.
