MBSE HSSLC Result 2018: Mizoram Board Result For Class 12 Declared @ Mbse.edu.in Mizoram Board of School Education has released the HSSLC (Class 12) result.

Mizoram Board of School Education has released the HSSLC (Class 12) result. The HSSLC exam was conducted from March 5 to March 9, 2018. All the candidates who had appeared for the examinations can check the result on the official website. The result is being hosted by India Results which is the official results partner for MBSE. Students would need their exam roll number or registration number to check their result.



How to check MBSE HSSLC Result 2018?



Step one: Go to official website: www.mbse.edu.in



Step two: Click on the result tab.



Step three: you will be redirected to India Results page for MBSE result. Click on the HSSLC result link.



Step four: Enter your exam roll number and registration number.



Step five: Submit and view your result.



The board had released the



While, most state boards have either announced the result or are in the process of releasing the results, there is no word on result declaration form CBSE. The board has, however, maintained that the result will be announced as per the schedule followed by the board in the previous years. CISCE, which is another national education board, released the ICSE Result and ISC Result on May 14.







