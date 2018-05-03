Mizoram MBSE 10th Result 2018 Declared: Check Now

Mizoram Class 10 Result 2018: Know How To Check
Step 1: Go to the official website mbse.edu.in
Step 2: Click on the result link
Step 3: Enter the roll number and registration number
Step 4: Submit the details
Step 5: Get the result
As of yet, the Board has not fixed any date for HSSLC class 12 results declaration. Students are advised to check the official page often for HSSLC 2018 results.
CommentsThe Board released class 10, 12 mark sheet in December 2017. While class 10 examination began on 1 March, higher secondary school leaving certificate exam (class 12) began on 5 March 2018. The Board has uploaded the exam time table at the official website mbse.edu.in.
