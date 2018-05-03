Mizoram MBSE 10th Result 2018 Declared: Check Now 10th result of Mizoram have been declared. Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has declared the class 10 result on the official website.

Share EMAIL PRINT Mizoram MBSE 10th Result 2018 Declared: Check Now New Delhi: 10th result of Mizoram have been declared. Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has declared the class 10 result on the official website. Candidates can check the high school leaving certificate exam result on the official website mbse.edu.in. The result is hosted by the indiaresults.com. Students can check the result using their roll number and registration number (without year). Last year the board declared the result on May 2, 2017. Mizoram class 10 board exam was held in March 2018.



Mizoram Class 10 Result 2018: Know How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website mbse.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Enter the roll number and registration number

Step 4: Submit the details

Step 5: Get the result



As of yet, the Board has not fixed any date for HSSLC class 12 results declaration. Students are advised to check the official page often for HSSLC 2018 results.



The Board released class 10, 12 mark sheet in December 2017. While class 10 examination began on 1 March, higher secondary school leaving certificate exam (class 12) began on 5 March 2018. The Board has uploaded the exam time table at the official website mbse.edu.in.



