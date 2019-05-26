MBOSE 12th Arts, 10th Results Soon; Details Here

MBOSE results are expected on megresults.nic.in, meghalayaonline.in, and mbose.in websites.

MBOSE or Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education will release the Class 12th Arts and Class 10th results tomorrow. The MBOSE results are expected to be released on www.megresults.nic.in, www.jagranjosh.com, www.newsnation.inm, www.newsstate.com, www.meghalayaonline.in, www.meghalaya.shiksha, and www.results.shiksha websites. The MBOSE Class 10 results and MBOSE Class 12 Arts results are now being announced for the exams held in March. Students who had appeared for the exam may check their result from the official website of the Board and also from the exam result portals mentioned above.

The MBOSE results related information can also be found on the official website of Meghalaya Board, mbose.in

Results for class 12th science and commerce were released on May 8. In Meghalaya Board HSSLC exam for Science stream 71.07 % students passed this year. The pass percentage in Commerce and Vocational courses was 79.24% and 94.11% respectively.

MBOSE Class 12th Arts, Class 10th result 2019: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download your MBOSE results 2019:

Step One : Visit the official website of the MBOSE, mbose.in

Step Two : Click on the results link given on the homepage or go to megresults.nic.in

Step Three : Click on the MBOSE Class 10 or MBOSE Class 12 Arts results link given there

Step Four : On next page, enter your registration details

Step Five : Click submit and check your results from next page

Along with the results, MBOSE will also be releasing the abstract of results, first-ten candidates in order of merit, highest marks subject wise and link for downloading certificate.

Click here for more Education News

