Meghalaya Class 12 Arts, Class 10 Result Date Confirmed

Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) will declare the class 12th arts and class 10th board exam results next week. As per the latest update from the Board, the results will be announced on May 27. Students who took the exam in March can check their result from the official website of the Board and also from the exam result portal megresults.nic.in. Results for class 12th science and commerce were released on May 8. In Meghalaya Board HSSLC exam for Science stream 71.07 % students passed this year. The pass percentage in Commerce and Vocational courses was 79.24% and 94.11% respectively.

Meghalaya MBOSE Class 12th Arts, Class 10th Result: Know How To Check

Step 1: Visit the official website of the MBOSE, mbose.in or else directly go to megresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the results link given on the homepage

Step 3: On next page click on the results link of your stream

Step 4: On next page, enter your registration details

Step 5: Click submit and check your results from next page

Along with the results, MBOSE will also be releasing the abstract of results, first-ten candidates in order of merit, highest marks subject wise and link for downloading certificate.

