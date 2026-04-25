Marks Or Skills? Delhi Business School Chairman Explains What Matters

NDTV Yuva 2026: The debate over marks versus skills often presents a false binary, particularly at a time when students are expected to excel academically, build employable skills, and secure stable careers simultaneously. As expectations continue to rise, education experts argue that success cannot be defined by a single metric.

Anil Somani, Founder and Executive Chairman of FOSTIIMA Business School, New Delhi, said the issue is more complex than it appears, with multiple factors shaping outcomes at different stages of a student's journey.

"It is very difficult to give one straight answer to your question because all three factors are important," he said, referring to marks, skills, and career outcomes.

Highlighting the reality of India's education system, he added, "The fact is that when a kid is sent to school, they definitely look for marks. The education system in India is actually outcome-driven."

Somani explained that priorities evolve across different levels of education, with each stage bringing its own expectations and pressures. "Every parent is looking for outcomes, risk mitigation by the education... at school marks become very important, at undergraduate level employability becomes important, and at postgraduate level, especially in B-schools, ROI, institute quality and placements become more important... so every level, the outcome risk mitigation is different, and all three are equally important," he said.

Advising students on navigating these pressures, Somani stressed the importance of balancing passion with practicality. "Follow your passion because that's very important... but always see how much room is there at the top... ensure your risk is minimised and your career options are assured," he said.