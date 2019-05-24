Business And Management Colleges Accepting MAT 2019 Scores; Check List Of 20

MAT 2019: Management Aptitude Test or MAT is conducted for admissions in top Business and Management colleges in India. It is conducted quarterly every year. The latest MAT was conducted on May 18, 2019. The scores for MAT 2019 exam conducted in May were released on May 24. Students who appeared for MAT 2019 May exam can download their score cards from the AIMA website. MAT score cards would be required at the time of application to any of the business schools or institutes accepting MAT score for admission.

MAT 2019: 20 Business Colleges Accepting MAT Scores

There are 600 colleges that participated for MAT 2019. Best 20 colleges out of 600 are as follows:

1. ABV Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management, Gwalior - MAT Score 600

2. Acharya Institute of Management and Sciences, Bangalore - MAT Score 600

3. Alliance School of Business, Bangalore - MAT Score 500

4. Amity Business School , Noida - MAT Score 500

5. Balaji Institute of Modern Management , Pune - MAT Score 600

6. Christ (deemed to be University), Bangalore - MAT Score 600

7. Institute of Finance and International Management, Bangalore - MAT Score 600

8. Institute of Public Enterprises, Hyderabad - MAT Score 650

9. ITM Business School, Navi Mumbai - MAT Score 600

10. Jaipuria Institute of Management, Lucknow - MAT Score 600

11. Jaipuria Institute of Management, Noida - MAT Score 600

12. KIIT School of Business, Bhubaneswar - MAT Score 600

13. Kirloskar Institute of Advanced Management Studies, Harihar - MAT Score 600

14. MS Ramaiah Institute of Management, Bangalore - MAT Score 500

15. National Institute of Technology, Warangal - MAT Score 600

16. PSG Institute of Management, Coimbatore - MAT Score 600

17. SCMS Cochin School of Business, Cochin - MAT Score 600

18. Thiagarajar School of Management, Thirupparankundram - MAT Score 600

19. VIT Business School, Vellore - MAT Score 600

20. Xavier Institute of Management and Entrepreneurship, Bangalore - MAT Score 700

