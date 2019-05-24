All India Management Association (AIMA) To Announce MAT Result Today

AIMA MAT Result: Know How To Download

The All India Management Association (AIMA) will announce the MAT result today. The Management Aptitude Test (MAT) was held on May 18. "Score card to be downloaded from AIMA website only. No separate score card will be sent by post or email," reads the official update on AIMA portal. Meanwhile registration process has begun for the September exam. Candidates can apply latest by June 15.

AIMA MAT Results 2019: How to check

Candidates who have appeared for AIMA MAT May exam may follow these steps to check the results:

Step One: Go to the official website of AIMA MAT, aima.in

Step Two: Click on 'MAT Result May 2019' link from homepage

Step Three: Enter Roll number, form number and month you appeared on next page open

Step Four: Submit and download the MAT 2019 results

Management Aptitude Test (MAT) is a standardised test being administered since 1988 to facilitate Business Schools (B-Schools) to screen candidates for admission to MBA and allied programmes. Ministry of Human Resources Development (HRD) of Government of India approved MAT as a national level test in 2003. Any Business-School - national or international - can consider MAT Score as an admission input based on the Score Cards issued to the candidates.

Election Results for Lok Sabha Election 2019 will be out on May 23. Get the latest election news and live updates on ndtv.com/elections. Catch all the action on NDTV Live. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for news updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the election 2019