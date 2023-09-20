Thinking About an MBA? Here Are World's Best Business Schools

Stanford's top rating is attributable to its close ties to Silicon Valley ecosystem. Representative image

Stanford Graduate School of Business continues to hold the title of the world's top business school for the fifth year in a row, according to Bloomberg Businessweek's annual ranking. The evaluation covered 110 full-time graduate MBA programmes around the world based on the data from participating universities and survey answers from students, graduates, and employers. With Chicago (Booth), Dartmouth, Virginia (Darden), and Columbia closely trailing, Stanford Graduate School has maintained its position.

The quality of the learning experience, networking possibilities, job prospects, skill development, and other factors were all included in the ranking criteria. Stanford's top rating is attributable to its close ties to the thriving Silicon Valley ecosystem, which consists of tech startups, venture capital firms, and entrepreneurial endeavours.



The rankings are based on five important indices: diversity, networking, learning, and entrepreneurship. The entrepreneurship area was where Stanford excelled. In response to the rising student interest in sustainability and climate change, the business school this year launched an "ecopreneurship" programme in partnership with the university's Doerr School of Sustainability.

Business school leaders are optimistic despite short-term difficulties in the technology sector brought on by layoffs that began in late 2022 and harmed job prospects. Beyond just financial goals, business education is viewed as a useful asset for job advancement and leadership development.

More than one-third of Indian graduates from the Indian School of Business and the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore found employment in the technology sector, with the former school having the most graduates out of all the schools ranked in the tech field by Bloomberg Businessweek.