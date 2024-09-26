World's Top 10 Business Schools Based On QS Global MBA Rankings 2025

The QS Global MBA and Business Master's Rankings 2025 were released on Wednesday, assessing programmes from 58 countries and territories across various high-demand specialised Master's degrees, including Management, Finance, Marketing, Business Analytics, and Supply Chain Management. This year, American institutions dominate the rankings among the 340 evaluated business schools. For the fifth straight year, Stanford Graduate School of Business (GSB) holds the top spot. The institution provides students with essential knowledge and skills while fostering a forward-thinking mindset and cultivating a strong network of accomplished peers that endures beyond their studies.

The University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School achieved second place with a score of 99.8, recognised for its extensive global network and highly esteemed faculty, serving approximately 5,000 students across various programs and boasting a robust alumni network of 94,000 graduates.

Harvard Business School follows in third place with a score of 99.4, reinforcing its reputation as a leader in business education.

Ranked fourth is the MIT Sloan School of Management in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Admission to this institution requires a GMAT score of 700+, a GRE score of 312+, and a GPA of at least 3.0.

London Business School ranks fifth and is acknowledged as the premier business school for MBA studies outside the US. It offers a diverse array of programmes, including MSc, MBA, and EMBA, covering fields such as accounting, finance, and entrepreneurship. Over 90% of its graduate student body is international, representing more than 110 nationalities. To attract top talent, London Business School provides various scholarships, including those for Masters in Management and Global Masters in Management.

The remaining institutions in the top ten include HEC Paris in sixth, Cambridge Judge Business School in seventh, Columbia Business School in eighth, IE Business School in ninth, and IESE Business School in tenth.

Additionally, three Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and the Indian School of Business in Hyderabad have made it to the world's top 100 for their MBA programs. The IIMs include IIM Bangalore, IIM Ahmedabad, and IIM Calcutta, all ranked among the top 50 for employability. A total of 14 Indian full-time MBA programmes are included in the global list for 2025, featuring three new entries.

The 14 Indian institutions represented consist of seven IIMs: Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Calcutta, Indore, Lucknow, Udaipur, and Kozhikode. Other notable institutes include the Institute of Management Technology (IMT) in Ghaziabad, Management Development Institute (MDI) in Gurgaon, Xavier School of Management, International Management Institute in Delhi and Kolkata, and Somaiya Vidyavihar University in Mumbai.