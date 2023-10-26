QS MBA Rankings 2024: IIM Bangalore Tops India, 10 Others In Global list

QS MBA Rankings 2024: IIM Bangalore claimed the top spot for the Master in Management programme in India.

The Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings (WUR) for Global MBA and Business Master's in 2024 were released on Wednesday, placing the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore as the top-ranked business school in India, securing the 48th global position. The Wharton School and Harvard Business School ranked second and third, respectively. Stanford GSB's MBA programme rose to the top spot. Notably, 10 Indian MBA colleges earned spots in the top 250 institutes in Asia.

In the QS Global Full-Time MBA Rankings, IIM Bangalore exhibited significant improvement, climbing from 50th place in the 2023 rankings to 48th in 2024. Meanwhile, IIM Calcutta secured the 59th position, and IIM Ahmedabad claimed the 53rd spot.

Two Indian MBA colleges made their mark among the top 50 globally in terms of employability. IIM Bangalore secured the 39th global ranking and stood fourth in Asia, while IIM Calcutta was placed at the 46th position worldwide and ranked seventh in Asia.

IIM Ahmedabad was positioned at 33rd, making it the second-best in Asia, while The Indian School of Business secured the 43rd position and was the fifth-best in Asia in the QS alumni outcomes and entrepreneurship indicator.

IIM Bangalore ranked at number 31, emerged as the only MBA institute in India included in the top 50 for return on investment. Although it didn't break into the top 50 overall, with an overall ranking of 57th, it led the country in thought leadership.

Furthermore, QS provides rankings for 28 specialized master's programmes in business, including fields such as supply chain management, marketing, business analytics, finance, and management (with 17 in supply chain management, five in finance, and three in management).

According to the QS World University Rankings, IIM Bangalore claimed the top spot for the Master in Management programme in India and secured the 31st position overall, primarily due to its exceptional alumni outcomes, where it ranked 10th.

IIM Calcutta, positioned within the top 100, stood out as one of India's premier master's programmes in business analytics. For this programme, it secured a rank between 61 and 70. Meanwhile, IIM Udaipur ranked 51 or higher for its master's in supply chain management programme.