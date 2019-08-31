22.86% Clear Class 10 Supplementary Exam In Maharashtra

Maharashtra SSC Supplementary Exam Result Out: 22.86% Pass

50,667, out of 2,21,629 students, who appeared for the class 10 or the secondary school certificate (SSC) supplementary exam in Maharashtra have qualified. The overall pass percentage is 22.86%.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Pune has declared the SSC result. 2,34,631 students had registered for the exam this year.

The pass percentage among female students is 27.71% while it is 20.74% among male students.

Among all the divisions highest pass percentage, 31.49%, has been recorded at Latur. 17,062 students took the exam in this division and 5,372 have qualified.

The SSC results were announced in June and the Board registered 77.10 pass percentage. SSC examinations - were held for 16,39,862 students out of which 16,18,602 students took the exam and 12,47,903 students passed. The pass percentage of girls at 82.82 was 10.64 percent more than the 72.18 notched up by boys, a statement from the Pune-based State Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board had informed then.

The class 12 or higher secondary certificate (HSC) exam result was announced earlier this month. 30,438 students out of 1,31,355 students have cleared the class 12 (HSC) supplementary exam in Maharashtra. More than 1 lakh candidates took the HSC supplementary exam this year.

