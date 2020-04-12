Lockdown Extension: Maharashtra's Pending SSC Exam Cancelled

Due to the coronavirus outbreak in the state, Maharashtra government has decided to cancel the pending SSC or class 10 examinations. Varsha Gaikwad, School Education Minister in the state said the pending Georgraphy and Work Experience paper has been cancelled and the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has been instructed to give marks based on the respective rules for this subject.

The state government has also decided to cancel the class 9 and 11 examinations and the students will be promoted to the next grade based on their performance in the first semester.

"Due to the coronavirus outbreak, we've decided to cancel the second semester examinations for grade 9th & 11th. Also, we've decided to cancel the last examination which was unresolved for grade 10th," said Ms Gaikwad in a tweet.

On March 21, the Maharashtra government had announced that the last paper of the SSC (Class X)exam, which was scheduled to be held on March 23, has been postponed in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

A total of 17,65,000 students had registered for class 10 board exam in Maharashtra.

The exams for class 9 and class 11 students were scheduled to be held in the state after April 10, 2020.

The HSC or class 12 board exams have already ended for Maharashtra board students.

Maharashtra government has already cancelled all examinations for classes 1 to 8.

On Saturday, Maharashtra extended the coronavirus lockdown, currently in effect across the country, till April 30.

At least 134 people tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra on Sunday, taking the state tally to 1,895, news agency quoted a state health official as saying. Among the new cases, 113 have been reported from Mumbai city and seven from Mira Bhayandar civic area in neighbouring Thane district. Besides, four cases have been reported from Pune city,two each from Navi Mumbai, Thane city and Vasai-Virar in neighbouring Palghar district, and one each from Raigad, Amravati, Bhiwandi (Thane district) and Pimpri Chinchwad (town near Pune), the official said.

Click here for more Education News