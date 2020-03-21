Maharashtra: Exam For Last SSC (Class 10) Paper Postponed

A total of 17,65,000 students are appearing for class 10 board exam in Maharashtra.

The Maharashtra government on Saturday announced that the last paper of the SSC (Class 10) exam, which was scheduled to be held on Monday, has been postponed in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad made this announcement. She said the new date would be announced later.

A total of 17,65,000 students are appearing for class 10 board exam in Maharashtra.

The exams for class 9 and class 11 students will be held after April 10, 2020.

The HSC or class 12 board exams have already ended for Maharashtra board students.

Maharashtra government has already cancelled all examinations for classes 1 to 8.

So far, 63 persons have tested positive for coronavirus in the state.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has postponed all the board exams for classes 10 and 12 which were scheduled till March 31.

Following CBSE, CISCE and several state education boards too postponed all exams scheduled till the end of March.

