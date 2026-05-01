Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 Date Out: Class 12 Results Tomorrow At 1 PM

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 on May 2, 2026, at 1 PM. The result date and time have been officially confirmed by Board Chairman Trigun Kulkarni. Students who appeared for the Class 12 exams will be able to check their scorecards through the official websites after the result link is activated.

Earlier, DigiLocker also indicated through its official social media handle that the result would be announced soon. Last year, the Maharashtra HSC result was announced on May 5, and this year the board will release it earlier.

Official Websites to Check Maharashtra HSC Result 2026

Students can access the Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 through the following official websites:

mahahsscboard.in

mahresult.nic.in

Apart from websites, students can also check their marks through DigiLocker and SMS services.

How to Check Maharashtra HSC Result 2026?

Visit official website, mahresult.nic.in or mahahsscboard.in.

Select the Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 link available on the homepage.

Provide the required credentials such as roll number and mother's first name or other asked details.

The results will appear on the screen.

Download and save the provisional mark sheet for future use.

The Maharashtra HSC exams 2026 were conducted from February 11 to March 11. This year, a total of 15,32,487 students had registered for the HSC exam across the state. Out of these, 7,99,773 were from the science stream, 3,80,692 from arts, 3,20,152 from commerce, 27,378 from the vocational stream, and 4,492 from Industrial Training Institutes (ITI).