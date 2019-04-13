Maharashtra MAH MCA CET 2019 Result Out

MAH MCA CET 2019 Result Declared: Know How To Check

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has declared the result of the MCA common entrance test. The result is available on the official website mahacet.org. Candidates who took the exam on March 23 can now download the result file and check their roll number and name. The said exam is held annually for selecting candidates for admission to to First Year / Direct Second Year (Separate Division & Lateral Entry) of full time Post Graduate Degree course in Master of Computer Applications (MCA) in the Government, Govt. Aided, University Managed, University Departments and Unaided Institutes in the Maharashtra State.

Result

The test had questions from general aptitude and computer concepts and carried a total of 200 mark.

Maharashtra MAH MBA CET 2019 Result Declared

The common entrance test cell will conduct LLB exam on April 21.

The common entrance test for engineering, pharmacy and agriculture admission will be held from May 2 to May 13. Admit cards for the same will be released on April 25. "The candidate can download his/her admit card for MHT-CET 2019 from his/ her Log-In ID from 25th April, 2019 to 2nd May, 2019. Issue of Admit Card is merely an enabling document for appearing at the MHT-CET-2019 and does not imply that the candidate satisfies all the requirements of eligibility conditions of admission," states the official notification. More Than 4 Lakh Applications For Maharashtra MHT CET

Click here for more Education News

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.