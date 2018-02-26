Maharashtra MBA/ MMS CET 2018 Admit Card Update

Comments
- The exam will be held in online mode in multiple sessions
- Hall tickets will be available at dtemaharashtra.gov.in/mba2018
- Intimation for the hall tickets will be sent to respective candidates through email/ SMS
- Candidates can download the hall ticket using Registration Number/ Roll Number and password/ date of birth
- Candidates shall have to affix recent photograph on the admit card
- Admit card and photo ID proof are essential to carry to the exam hall. Ration Card & Learning Driving License are not valid id proof
- The exam will be for 2 hours and 30 minutes however candidates shall have to remain in the venue for approximately 4 hours.
- All Government of Maharashtra Management Education Institutes
- University Departments of Management Education
- University -managed Management Education Institutes
- All Un-aided Management Education Institutes covered as per the Act
Click here for more Education News