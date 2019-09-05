Madhya Pradesh Government Institute Inks MOU With Cambridge University

MP government is pushing to enhance English language skills of students in state-affiliated institutes

The Madhya Pradesh government is pushing to enhance English language skills of students in state-affiliated institutes and increase their employability. As part of its efforts, the Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV) on Thursday signed an MoU with Cambridge Assessment English (CAE),a department of the UK-based University of Cambridge. The MoU aims to enhance the employability of students from constituent and affiliated colleges across Madhya Pradesh by upgrading their English language and communication Skills,a Cambridge university official said.

Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV), also known as Rajiv Gandhi Technological University, is a state-run university situated in the city.

In July this year, two similar MoUs were signed between CAE representatives and officials of the state's Higher Education Department and MP Private University Regulatory Commission.

Read also:

DUSU Polls 2019: NSUI Fields Woman Candidate For Top Post After 11 Years

Teachers' Day 2019: Symbolic Celebration No Substitute For Ensuring Service And Working Conditions, Says DUTA

Tamil Nadu To Partner With Finland For Teacher Training In Vocational Education

JNU Student Body Polls Tomorrow, 6 Candidates In Fray

On Teachers' Day, Oxford University Press Employees Teach At Charity Schools

HRD Declares Five Institutions Of Eminence Including Madras, Kharagpur IITs And Delhi University

Click here for more Education News



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.