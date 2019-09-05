On Teachers Day, Oxford University Press Employees Teach At Charity Schools

On Teachers' Day, the employees of Oxford University Press across Delhi, Chennai and Kolkata have decided to teach students at charity run schools so that the regular teachers are able to join a fun and engaging training workshop. The employees took classes at Literacy India, Gurugram; Ritinjali, Delhi; Chudar Foundation, Chennai and Hope Foundation, Kolkata.

"We are extremely proud of the Indian teaching community for their strong contribution to learning and education. We owe it to them for playing a pivotal role in making India a Knowledge Powerhouse for the world, and I am delighted that employees at Oxford University Press decided on this unique way to pay them the respect that they truly deserve," said Sivaramakrishnan Venkateswaran, Managing Director, Oxford University Press India.

Oxford University Press India has been supporting Literacy India as its charity partner since 2016. It has recently partnered with Ritinjali.

It supports the charities with book donations, teacher training, infrastructure support for learning and vocational training. In the last three years Oxford University Press India has donated nearly 4 lac units of books to Literacy India.

Speaking about the initiative, Captain Indraani Singh, Founder, Literacy India said, "As a non-profit organisation we lack infrastructure, Oxford University Press helped us set up a laboratory and mobile repair unit, which assisted children and youth with the holistic, hands-on learning. They continuously encourage us to continue with our work and instill positive energy in us, therefore despite all the challenges, we are so lucky to have them walking with us in our journey."

Speaking on the occasion Karishma Handa, Director, Ritinjali said, "We are absolutely delighted with our meaningful engagement with the Oxford University Press team on the occasion of Teachers' day. It was a special day for the students & teachers in our learning centres. The teachers got a chance of being students for a day and were celebrated for their invaluable contributions. Our students at Nathupur Pahari Learning centre had a wonderful time with the volunteering team from Oxford University Press, who became their teachers for the day."

Click here for Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.