Tamil Nadu To Partner With Finland For Teacher Training In Vocational Education

The Tamil Nadu government has asked the Finland Government to train state government school teachers. The training will be in the field of vocational education. The School Education Minister for Tamil Nadu, K. A. Sengottaiyan tweeted that Finland has been requested by the state government to train Tamil teachers to promote vocational education in Tamil Nadu in the same way as in Finland.

The program will promote vocational education among students and will also focus on their employability.

K. A. Sengottaiyan was on a state visit to Finland where he also interacted with the Tamil National Association of Finland or Finland Tamil Sangam.

In a tweet posted by the Minister on September 3, K. A. Sengottaiyan said that he visited schools in Finland and learned about the learning and teaching methods in use at the schools in the country and the technologies implemented to improve education.

He also visited the Global Education Park situated in Karelia, Finland. He also visited the Aalto University which is considered to be a pioneer in teacher education.

In a series of tweets, the minister highlighted his visit to schools in Finland. He attended He also shared pictures from his trip and can be seen playing a piano in one of the pictures.

