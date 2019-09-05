JNU Student Body Polls Tomorrow, 6 Candidates In Fray

JNUSU elections are held using paper ballots.

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students will vote tomorrow in the students' union polls (famous as JNUSU polls), which will test the electoral fortunes of six candidates eyeing the top post in the politically active campus. The Jawaharlal Nehru Students' Union (JNUSU) polls are being closely watched in the aftermath of various controversies to hit universities across the country in the recent past. BAPSA- Fraternity, Left Unity, NSUI-MSF alliances, CRJD, and ABVP are contesting for are contesting for the president post in this much-followed student body elections in the country. An independent candidate is also in the fray for the top post.

Jitendra Suna (BAPSA-Fraternity), Aishe Ghosh (Left Unity), Manish Jangid (ABVP), Priyanka Bharti (CRJD), Raghvendra Mishra (Independent) and Prashant Kumar (NSUI-MSF) are vying for the top post.

The Left-backed All India Students' Association (AISA), Students Federation of India (SFI), Democratic Students Federation (DSF) and All India Students Federation (AISF) have come together to form the Left Unity and contesting for all the central posts. RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) also contesting in all four posts.

The JNUSU this time will have 43 councillors as compared to 31 last year, the poll panel has said.

The increase in the number of councillors is due to an amendment made to the JNUSU constitution.

The counsillor elections held for various schools in the varsity including School of Arts and Aesthetics, School of Biotechnology, School of International Studies, School of Language, Literature and Culture Studies, and School of Social Sciences.

The nominations for the elections were filed on Aug 27, while the votes will be polled on September 6 and results will be announced on September 8.

Besides the routine campaigning, the candidates in JNU participated in the presidential debate and answer questions that follow yesterday.

Amid slogans of 'Jai Bhim', 'Lal Salaam', 'Vande Mataram', some booing and a minor clash, the presidential debate was held at the campus late Wednesday ahead of the students' union polls on September 6.

At the much sought-after event, the candidates raked up national issues like abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and mob lynching, the NRC and even the forest fire in Amazon. The issues in JNU were also raised but the speeches for a major part focussed on highlighting the achievements of the government, in case of the ABVP candidate and their criticism by the opposition parties.

