14 Candidates File Papers For 4 JNU Students Union (JNUSU) Posts

Fourteen candidates, including three women, have filed nomination for four posts of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) polls this time.

The RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the United Left have fielded candidates for all the posts. The Congress-affiliated National Students' Union of India (NSUI) has fielded candidate only for president's post.

The United Left comprises All India Students' Association (AISA), Students' Federation of India (SFI), Democratic Students' Federation (DSF) and All India Students' Federation (AISF). It will be contesting all the four posts of president, vice-president, general secretary and joint secretary.

The JNUSU this time will have 43 councillors as compared to 31 last year, the poll panel has said.

The increase in the number of councillors is due to an amendment made to the JNUSU constitution.

The nominations for the elections were filed on Aug 27, while the votes will be polled on September 6 and results will be announced on September 8.

