JNU Students' Union To Have 43 Councillors

Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) this time will have 43 councillors, the university poll panel said.

Till last year, the number of councillors was 31 but due to an amendment made to the JNUSU constitution, the number has gone up to 43, they said.

Some of the schools where the number of councillors has been increased are the School for Sanskrit and Indic Studies, School of Engineering, Special Centre for Molecular Medicine and School of Arts and Aesthetics.

The nominations for the elections will be filed on Tuesday.

The JNUSU polls will be held on September 6 while the results will be announced on September 8.

