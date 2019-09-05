Teachers' Day 2019: Symbolic Celebration No Substitute For Ensuring Service And Working Conditions, Says DUTA

'Teachers' working conditions and students learning conditions happen to be the same': DUTA

Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) held a dharna at the University to express its concern over 'the unjust treatment being meted out to teachers and the threat that the proposed National Education Policy poses to public education'. The organisation said 'Symbolic celebration of Teachers' Day is not a substitute for ensuring service and working conditions of teachers which are conducive to attracting and retaining talent to the teaching profession' while adding 'Teachers' working conditions and students learning conditions happen to be the same'.

India celebrated Teachers' Day today to salute the teaching fraternity for their hardwork, dedication and commitment.

The teachers' body said the policies of the Government in the recent past along with administrative measures have made teachers lives miserable and caused a breakdown in the routine functioning of Delhi University.

"Service and working conditions of the teachers of Delhi University are deteriorating day by day with no permanent placements and promotions for almost a decade now," a statement issued by the organisation said.

Speakers who participated in the protest held today outside the Delhi University Vice Chancellor's Office demanding 'Absorption, Promotion, Pension, and rejection of the draft NEP', emphasised the need for the Government to issue a one-time Regulation to absorb all existing temporary and ad hoc teachers.

"The DUTA unanimously demands an immediate withdrawal of the DU notification of 28.08.2019 which stopped ad hoc appointments in colleges. The UGC and the Delhi University administration must restore the older guidelines for recruitment of guest teachers in colleges," the statement said.

"The UGC must immediately release the second tranche posts towards OBC expansion and EWS expansion as per requirement," it added.

