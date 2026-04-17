LSR Students Allege Parents Called After Peaceful Protest With Flowers

New Delhi: What began as a quiet sit-in with flowers has escalated into a tense standoff at Lady Shri Ram College for Women, with students alleging intimidation, surveillance, and pressure from the administration after they sought a dialogue with the college principal.

The protests began after a video featuring Principal, Dr. Kanika Ahuja, speaking on the Women's Reservation Bill, which was posted on the BJP's official Instagram account. Students insist the agitation is not against the Women's Reservation Bill, but against what they call the college's "apolitical stance".

"We are not against the bill. We are questioning how the principal can appear on a political party's page while representing the college. This is about accountability, not ideology," said a fourth-year student.

What has deepened concern among students are allegations of pressure beyond campus. Several students told NDTV they are covering their faces and withholding identities, claiming fear of disciplinary action and pressure on families.

"We are under constant surveillance. Parents are being called and told to control their daughters, that strict action will be taken. We were told our names would be sent to University of Delhi and we would face strict consequences. Some even called us a 'mob'. We came in peace. We just wanted to talk. Now we don't even feel safe enough to show our faces." a group of third-year students said.

Students also described incidents that, they say, have heightened fear. "Some girls were chased into the women's coach in the metro by men accusing us of spreading lies against the BJP," a student alleged. When these concerns were raised with the administration, the response was dismissive, students claimed. "They said-how can we believe you," one student said.

On April 16, students began gathering around 9am, first inside the auditorium, then spilling into corridors as the crowd grew to over 300. Many carried flowers, hoping for a conversation. "We sat there for hours. The demand was simple, we wanted to speak to our principal," another student said.

What followed, students say, was a day of waiting. They were met with delays from the principal's office until 4.30 in the evening. "After waiting the entire day, we were told she would only meet us if we gave our names, roll numbers and departments," said the students. "We refused to do this. This is not being led by a few people. The entire student body is part of this."

Earlier in an interaction with the principal, Dr. Ahuja told the college girls that the video was recorded for the Ministry of Women and Child Development and uploaded without her consent. "But when we asked if she contacted the page to take it down, she said no," a student said.

For many, the issue has come to centre on the idea of an "apolitical campus". ""You can't call it apolitical and then appear on a political platform. Neutrality cannot mean shutting down debate," a student said. "If anything, this discourages questioning."

By late evening, after hours of waiting, students said the principal briefly emerged-but not to engage. "She walked out, got into her car and asked the admin to record us without consent," a student alleged. "None of us were recording."

A day later, on April 17, students said police personnel were stationed outside the college gates, adding to tensions on campus.

NDTV reached out to the college administration for a response to these allegations, however there was no reply at the time of publishing.