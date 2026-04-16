"Keep Campus Non-Political": LSR Students Call For Institutional Neutrality

Students of Lady Shri Ram College for Women have launched a protest against the institution's principal after a video of her appeared on the official social media page of Bharatiya Janata Party, triggering allegations of political bias and demands for transparency on campus.

The protest gathered momentum this week, with large numbers of students assembling across the campus, including outside the auditorium and staircases, questioning what they describe as a contradiction between the college's stated "apolitical" stance and recent developments.

What Triggered The Protest

According to a public statement issued by the protesting students, the flashpoint was a video featuring Principal Dr. Kanika Ahuja speaking on the Women's Reservation Bill, which was posted on the BJP's official Instagram page.

Clarifying their position, students said, "the protest started not because we are against the Women's Reservation Bill, but because the video of the Principal... was posted on the BJP4India official Instagram page."

They added that the development appeared inconsistent with campus norms, stating, "as a college that touts that it is apolitical and does not allow students to organise political events, the students found this extremely hypocritical."

During a meeting with students, the principal reportedly said the video was recorded for the Ministry of Women and Child Development and uploaded without her consent. However, students flagged what they saw as a lack of follow-up.

Questions Over 'Personal Capacity' Claim

The principal told The Indian Express that she had spoken in her "personal capacity". Students reject the principal's claim of having spoken in "personal capacity", pointing out that she was identified by her official designation in the video.

"Even putting that aside, the Principal of a college openly endorsing a political party by appearing on their social media page-even if claimed it is in her personal capacity- is problematic", the statement reads.

They further questioned the academic nature of the engagement, stating, "the address was not at an academic event but on a political party's social media page." Students also raised concerns about the timing of the remarks, noting that the draft of the Bill was not publicly available at the time.

"How is critical discourse possible without anything to analyse and discuss?" the statement asked, challenging the claim that the video was part of an intellectual discussion.

Key Demands By Students

The protesting students have put forward a set of demands, including removal of the video, public clarification, and disclosure of any communication between the administration and political representatives.

They have also called for safeguards against punitive action, stating, "we will not be penalised for expressing dissent."

Other demands include maintaining non-partisan engagement on campus, reaffirming secular and democratic values, and ensuring that students are not subjected to surveillance or disciplinary action for participating in protests.

Students argue that while political activity is often restricted for them, administrative actions can blur institutional neutrality-a concern now at the centre of the ongoing protest at LSR.

The college administration has not yet issued a detailed response addressing all the concerns raised. NDTV reached out to the principal for comment; however, she did not respond to calls or messages at the time of publishing.

Meanwhile, students say their protest is aimed at ensuring accountability and preserving the integrity of the academic space.