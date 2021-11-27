Kerala Labourer's Daughter Makes It To Top Delhi College. How You Can Help

"Hard work" is what made her accomplishments possible, Hima told NDTV

The daughter of a woman working under the minimum wage guarantee scheme MNREGA in Kerala has secured a seat in Delhi's premium institute Lady Shri Ram College.

A brilliant student, Hima had scored an A+ in her tenth standard. With a dream to crack the Indian Administrative Services exam, she chose humanities and scored an A+ in Class 12 as well. She secured a centum in economics and political science with a total score of 1187 out of 1200.

"I was very clear on my choice though many looked down at it and my aspiration to be an IAS officer," Hima, who will now pursue political science in Delhi, told NDTV.

"Hard work" is what made her accomplishments possible, she said, adding, "My mother couldn't afford tuition. I studied on my own and used to prepare during my lunch breaks".

Confident of cracking the civil services exam, Hima said, "As a civil servant I'd be able to help others and my community more than a doctor or an engineer."

Hima's mother, who earns Rs 1,000 on an average per month, said, "I am sad my daughter's college is far away. But I am happy when I think about her future."

A Chennai-based non-profit has helped Hima pay her admission fees. However, she still needs at least Rs 2 lakh for her hostel, living, and travel expenses in Delhi for a year.

"We were surprised and impressed at her focus when others mocked at her," said Merwin Joshua who identified Hima's potential and nurtured her over the last few years.

If you would like to help Hima, you can make a contribution here:

Bank: State Bank of India

First name: Mini

Last name: G

Account number: 67246123639

IFSC: SBIN0070322

Branch Code: 70322

Note: This information has been provided/published on a good faith basis, without any commercial motive. NDTV does not vouch for the authenticity of the claims made by the intending donee, nor can we guarantee that the donations made by a donor will be used for the purpose as stated by the intending donee. You are requested to independently verify the contact information and other details before making a donation. NDTV and/or its employees will not be responsible for the same.