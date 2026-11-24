NTA Scorecards: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced an important change in the process for obtaining duplicate examination scorecards. In a post on its official X account on November 20, the agency said that candidates who have lost or damaged their NTA scorecard should first check DigiLocker before applying for a duplicate.

According to the NTA, duplicate scorecards will now be issued strictly in electronic form. The agency said the document will be shared with candidates through email, and no physical copy will be dispatched.

In the social media post on X, the testing agency sated:

"No physical copy of the duplicate scorecard shall be issued, as it is an electronically generated document."

Steps To Download Duplicate Scorecard

The testing agency has prescribed the following steps to download a duplicate scorecard:

Check DigiLocker first. If your scorecard is there, simply download it. Prepare your application: form, affidavit, indemnity, ID, photos, and fee. Email it to result@nta.gov.in. Applicants will receive a digital copy on their registered email.

Candidates have been advised to send all documents as one scanned PDF or send hard copies via Speed Post. It is also important to note that the application fee varies as per the result year.

Delivery Fee No Longer Required

The NTA said that the additional fee of Rs 200 per duplicate scorecard has been withdrawn, which was earlier applicable when a physical copy was sent by Speed Post.

Helpline Details

The agency has asked applicants to use its official website, nta.ac.in, for further information. For assistance, candidates can write to result@nta.gov.in or contact the helpline numbers 011-40759000 and 1800-180-4747.