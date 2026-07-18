NEET Previous Year Scorecards May Soon Be Available On DigiLocker, Says NTA

Students who have lost their old NEET scorecards may soon get a permanent solution. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has informed the Central Information Commission (CIC) that it is developing a DigiLocker-based system that will allow candidates to retrieve their previous years' NEET scorecards after proper authentication. This update helps medical aspirants who often require old NEET scorecards for admission, counselling, higher education, or verification purposes years after appearing for the examination.

According to the NTA, the proposed NEET DigiLocker scorecard retrieval system is in its final stage of development. Once launched, candidates will be able to access their previous years' scorecards through DigiLocker after completing the required authentication process.

The information was shared by the NTA during the hearing of an RTI appeal before the Central Information Commission. The agency stated that it has reviewed the issue and is working with DigiLocker to ensure candidates can securely retrieve their scorecards in the future. Although the exact launch date has not been announced, the NTA said the project is nearing completion and is expected to be implemented at the earliest.

At present, candidates who lose their scorecards face difficulties because the NTA preserves examination records only for a limited period. The upcoming DigiLocker integration is expected to reduce such problems by offering a secure and convenient digital retrieval option.

The development came during the hearing of an RTI appeal filed by a NEET-UG 2020 candidate who requested a certified copy of her scorecard and confirmation of her qualification status for FMGE eligibility verification.

However, the NTA informed the Commission that examination records are preserved only for 90 days after the declaration of results, as mentioned in the NEET Information Bulletin. The records had already been removed before the RTI application was submitted. But, the agency said it could not provide the requested scorecard.

The Information Commission accepted the NTA's response, observing that public authorities can provide only the records available with them and are not required to create information that no longer exists.