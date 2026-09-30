NEET PG 2026 Scorecard, Answer Key Expected Tomorrow? Here's What Medical Board Said

NEET PG 2026 Scorecard: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is expected to issue the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Postgraduate (PG) 2026 scorecards and answer key PDF tomorrow, October 1, 2026. The NBEMS announced the NEET PG 2026 result on September 24, on its official portal, natboard.edu.in. With the result announcement, the medical board had stated that individual NEET PG scorecards of the candidates can be downloaded from the NBEMS website on or after October 1, 2026.

Additionally, the NBEMS noted that the NEET PG 2026 answer key will be published on or after October 1, along with the response sheet of the participants. Applicants will be able to access the Question ID, correct answer key IDs, response IDs marked, and the allotted scores through their applicant login window.

Candidates must also note that the NEET PG 2026 scorecards will be available for download only for a period of six months. The exam conducting body has also released the NEET PG 2026 rank list. Applicants can check their scores and merit list from the official website. The rank has been arrived at on the basis of actual marks scored by the candidates in the exam and applicable tie breaking criteria as mentioned in the information bulletin of NEET PG 2026, the exam body stated.

According to an official update, a total of 2,63,544 candidates appeared on August 30, and 2,416 candidates appeared on September 5, 2026.

The NBEMS also stated that every question asked in the NEET PG exam was reviewed by faculty members from the concerned specialty area after the conduct of the NEET exam to re-check for technical correctness of the questions as well as answer keys. None of the questions have been found technically incorrect, the medical board added.