Don't Ask For Fee Payment Until Normalcy Restored: AICTE To Engineering Colleges

AICTE has directed all affiliated colleges to not demand payment of fee from students during the lockdown period. The Council, which is responsible for planning and development of technical and management education, has said that colleges/institutes should not insist on payment of fee until lockdown is lifted and normalcy is restored in the country.
The Council has released a separate notice for institutes which run PGDM courses and has asked them not to demand payment of fee during the lockdown period. It also asked the institutes which run Post Graduate Diploma in Management or PGDM course not to follow any deadline or timelines specified in Approval Process Handbook (APH) and should be open until the next official communication from AICTE in this regard.
The Council has also stressed on the fact that there will be no delay in salaries of the faculty and staff members for the duration of the lockdown. This comes after reports of some institutions not paying salary to their faculty and staff members. Certain institutes have also terminated the service of some staff members. All such termination will be withdrawn. AICTE has sent a letter in this regard to the respective Chief Secretaries of States and UTs including reimbursement of fees to colleges and institutions.
Another area of concern for the Council during the lockdown is fake news. The Council has said that discouraging of fake news should be the prime responsibility of all stakeholders and that only information published on the official website of MHRD, UGC, and AICTE should be relied upon. Similarly, for government circulars, only the government and ministry websites should be followed.
AICTE has also asked colleges/institutions to share their internet facility with the students of other colleges/institutions in their vicinity. Attendance rules may also be relaxed in areas where good bandwidth is unavailable.
World
India
State & District Details
|State
|Cases
|Active
|Recovered
|Deaths
DistrictCases
Mumbai514
Pune134
Mumbai Suburban65
Thane31
Sangli24
Ahmednagar22
Nagpur17
Latur8
Palghar8
Aurangabad8
Raigad6
Satara5
Yavatmal4
Osmanabad4
Buldhana4
Jalgaon2
Kolhapur2
Hingoli2
Ratnagiri2
Washim1
Nashik1
Sindhudurg1
Amravati1
Jalna1
Gondia1
Details Awaited*2048
2916 229
2434 184
295 36
187 9
DistrictCases
South172
Central100
North66
Shahdara60
New Delhi55
South West21
West18
South East18
East14
North East9
North West5
Details Awaited*1040
1578 17
1506 5
40 10
32 2
DistrictCases
Chennai150
Coimbatore60
Dindigul45
Tirunelveli36
Erode32
Tiruchirappalli30
Namakkal28
Ranipet27
Chengalpattu24
Theni24
Madurai24
Karur22
Tiruppur19
Thoothukudi17
Villupuram16
Cuddalore13
Salem12
Thiruvallur12
Thiruvarur12
Nagapattinam11
Tirupattur11
Thanjavur11
Virudhunagar11
Tiruvannamalai9
Kanniyakumari6
Kanchipuram6
Vellore5
Sivaganga5
The Nilgiris4
Ramanathapuram2
Kallakurichi2
Tenkasi2
Perambalur1
Ariyalur1
Details Awaited*552
1242 38
1110
118 37
14 2
DistrictCases
Jaipur102
Jodhpur54
Bhilwara26
Tonk20
Jhunjhunu20
Jaisalmer16
Bikaner11
Churu11
Kota10
Banswara9
Ajmer7
Dungarpur6
Dausa5
Bharatpur5
Alwar4
Udaipur4
Nagaur2
Pali2
Pratapgarh2
Dholpur1
Karauli1
Sikar1
Details Awaited*704
1023 18
873 18
147
3
DistrictCases
Indore116
Bhopal70
Morena12
Jabalpur8
Ujjain8
Barwani3
Khargone3
Chhindwara2
Gwalior2
Shivpuri2
Vidisha1
Details Awaited*760
987
870
64
53
DistrictCases
Ahmadabad76
Surat18
Bhavnagar13
Gandhinagar12
Vadodara12
Rajkot9
Patan5
Porbandar3
Mahesana2
Kachchh2
Gir Somnath2
Panch Mahals1
Anand1
Sabar Kantha1
Jamnagar1
Chhotaudepur1
Morbi1
Botad1
Details Awaited*605
766 71
669 63
64 5
33 3
DistrictCases
Gautam Buddha Nagar58
Agra49
Meerut32
Ghaziabad23
Lucknow21
Shamli14
Saharanpur13
Kanpur Nagar8
Sitapur8
Varanasi7
Bareilly6
Maharajganj6
Ghazipur5
Basti5
Firozabad4
Hathras4
Kheri4
Pratapgarh3
Hapur3
Jaunpur3
Bulandshahr3
Azamgarh3
Baghpat3
Rae Bareli2
Mathura2
Mirzapur2
Pilibhit2
Banda2
Prayagraj1
Auraiya1
Shahjahanpur1
Moradabad1
Kaushambi1
Barabanki1
Bijnor1
Budaun1
Hardoi1
Details Awaited*431
735
673
51
11
DistrictCases
Hyderabad169
Nizamabad26
Warangal Urban23
Medchal Malkajgiri16
Nalgonda13
Jogulamba Gadwal12
Ranga Reddy12
Adilabad10
Kamareddy9
Karimnagar8
Mahabubnagar8
Suryapet8
Sangareddy7
Jagitial4
Vikarabad4
Medak4
Bhadradri Kothagudem4
Nirmal4
Nagarkurnool2
Mulugu2
Jangoan2
Peddapalli2
Siddipet1
Mahabubabad1
Jayashankar Bhupalapally1
Details Awaited*295
647
509
120
18
DistrictCases
Kurnool57
Spsr Nellore42
Guntur38
Krishna28
Y.s.r. Kadapa27
Prakasam24
West Godavari21
Visakhapatnam20
Chittoor17
East Godavari12
Anantapur6
Details Awaited*233
525 22
491 13
20 4
14 5
DistrictCases
Kasaragod151
Kannur52
Ernakulam23
Thiruvananthapuram15
Malappuram13
Pathanamthitta13
Kozhikode12
Thrissur11
Idukki10
Kollam7
Palakkad7
Alappuzha3
Kottayam3
Wayanad3
Details Awaited*65
388 1
167
218 7
3
DistrictCases
Srinagar33
Bandipora24
Baramulla16
Badgam9
Jammu9
Udhampur8
Kupwara5
Pulwama3
Rajauri3
Shopian3
Ganderbal2
Details Awaited*185
300 22
260 16
36 6
4
DistrictCases
Bengaluru Urban58
Mysuru34
Bidar10
Chikballapur10
Uttar Kannad10
Belagavi7
Dakshin Kannad7
Ballari6
Kalaburagi6
Bagalkot5
Bengaluru Rural5
Udupi4
Mandya3
Davangere2
Gadag1
Tumakuru1
Kodagu1
Dharwad1
Chitradurga1
Details Awaited*107
279 2
187
80 5
12 1
DistrictCases
Kolkata37
Howrah15
Medinipur East12
Kalimpong7
24 Paraganas North6
Jalpaiguri5
Nadia5
24 Paraganas South4
Hooghly4
Purba Bardhaman3
Medinipur West2
Paschim Bardhaman2
Darjeeling1
Details Awaited*128
231 18
182 13
42 5
7
DistrictCases
Gurugram35
Mewat28
Palwal28
Faridabad19
Nuh10
Karnal5
Ambala4
Panipat4
Fatehabad3
Sirsa3
Panchkula2
Bhiwani2
Rohtak1
Sonipat1
Kaithal1
Jind1
Charki Dadri1
Hisar1
Details Awaited*56
205 6
159
43 9
3
DistrictCases
S.a.s Nagar25
Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar18
Amritsar10
Hoshiarpur7
Jalandhar6
Ludhiana5
Mansa5
Ropar3
Fatehgarh Sahib2
Pathankot2
Sas Mohali1
Moga1
Barnala1
Patiala1
Faridkot1
Kapurthala1
Details Awaited*97
186
146
27 13
13
DistrictCases
Siwan6
Gaya5
Patna5
Munger4
Gopalganj3
Begusarai2
Nalanda2
Saharsa2
Bhagalpur1
Lakhisarai1
Saran1
Details Awaited*38
70
40
29
1
DistrictCases
Khordha33
Bhadrak3
Cuttack2
Jajapur1
Kalahandi1
Kendrapara1
Puri1
Details Awaited*18
60
41
18
1
DistrictCases
Dehradun13
Udam Singh Nagar4
Nainital3
Almora1
Pauri Garhwal1
Details Awaited*15
37
28
9
0
DistrictCases
Solan7
Kangra3
Una3
Details Awaited*22
35 2
18
16 3
1
DistrictCases
Golaghat9
Goalpara4
Marigaon4
Nalbari4
Dhubri3
Cachar1
Hailakandi1
Kamrup1
Karimganj1
Lakhimpur1
Kamrup Metro1
South Salmara Mancachar1
Details Awaited*2
33
32
0
1
DistrictCases
Raipur5
Korba2
Bilaspur1
Durg1
Rajnandgaon1
Details Awaited*23
33
16
17 4
0
DistrictCases
Ranchi2
Hazaribagh1
Details Awaited*25
28 1
26 1
0
2
DistrictCases
Chandigarh18
Details Awaited*3
21
14
7
0
DistrictCases
Leh Ladakh11
Kargil3
Details Awaited*3
17
7
10
0
DistrictCases
North And Middle Andaman7
South Andamans3
Details Awaited*1
11
1
10
0
DistrictCases
East Khasi Hills1
Details Awaited*6
7
6
0
1
DistrictCases
North Goa5
South Goa1
Details Awaited*1
7
2
5
0
DistrictCases
Pondicherry4
Mahe1
Details Awaited*2
7
6
1
0
DistrictCases
Imphal West1
Thoubal1
2
1
1
0
DistrictCases
Gomati1
Details Awaited*1
2
1
1 1
0
DistrictCases
Aizawl1
1
1
0
0
DistrictCases
Details Awaited*1
1
1
0
0
Click here for more Education News